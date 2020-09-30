A man who was indicted on sexual assault charges earlier this year is back in prison after being charged with illegal weapons possession.

According to court documents, police attempted to pull over a car with an expired registration in Dededo on July 17, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase before crashing the car and fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers later identified the driver as Tony Lucian Blas Guanzon, 31.

On Sept. 26, police pulled over the suspect in the Swamp Road area and placed him under arrest.

During a search, officers found a Smith & Wesson 0.38 revolver, five full metal jacket bullets, and one small clear plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine, documents state.

Guanzon was charged with possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card as a third-degree felony, along with a notice of committing a felony while on felony release. He was also charged with eluding a police officer and violation of a court order, both as misdemeanors.

He was indicted in January on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and felonious restraint as a third-degree felony, documents state. The court ordered that he was not allowed to possess any firearms or deadly weapons at the time of his release.