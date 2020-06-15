A man accused in multiple sexual assault incidents, including at Sanctuary Inc. of Guam, was denied his request to separate the charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Friday, Judge Maria Cenzon denied Jay Daniel Fama Nededog's request to sever the counts and charges. Nededog argued that presenting all allegations together in a single trial would severely prejudice his ability to defend himself.

The judge ruled that the defendant failed to establish prejudice in the joinder of the offenses sufficient to justify severance, court documents state.

Nededog, a former Sanctuary Inc. of Guam client, was indicted on multiple counts of first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in May 2018. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He stands accused of sexually abusing women and girls between January 2017 and May 2018, documents state.

Nededog was initially arrested after two women, who were also clients at Sanctuary, reported several instances of sexual abuse by Nededog, according to Post files.

The children who accused him of sexual abuse were not clients or residents of Sanctuary, Post files state.