Sexual assault defendant Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, 49, is waiting for a Superior Court of Guam judge to approve his request for electronic monitoring, so that he can return to work at the Port Authority of Guam.

San Nicolas, a police officer at the Port Authority, appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas during a virtual hearing Wednesday.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola told the court that San Nicolas is eligible to return to work.

San Nicolas stands accused of sexually assaulting multiple women to whom he had provided spiritual healing services between 2017 and this year.

The court has yet to rule on a defense motion to discharge, as the Port officer and local spiritual healer contends prosecutors failed to conduct a preliminary examination or secure an indictment in the time allowed under Guam law.

San Nicolas is currently under house arrest under the supervision of third-party custodians.

He is not allowed to practice spiritual healing as part of his release conditions.

He was charged with two counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Allegations

After a Jan. 4 campout at Tanguisson Beach with his clan, he allegedly sexually assaulted one victim to whom he offered to give spiritual healing sessions at his Yigo residence, according to the court complaint.

He is accused of repeatedly trying to touch the woman's genital area before forcing her to have sex, while stating "this is good. The spirits would want this," court documents state.

Documents also state San Nicolas is being investigated for sexual assaults reported by other women who sought spiritual healing over the past three years.

A separate internal investigation was launched at the Port following his arrest in June.

San Nicolas has not been allowed to return to work, Port General Manager Rory Respicio stated.

"Administrative action has been taken, however, I cannot disclose the details of those actions because it is a personnel matter," Respicio added. "The internal affairs investigation with Port Police and the Human Resources Division continue."