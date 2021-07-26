On Aug. 12, 2016, Luke Allen Pangelinan Taitano pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. Although court documents state he was sentenced to five years in prison and subjected to three years of parole, he now stands accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl sometime in 2017.

Taitano was pulled over by police on patrol in a Yigo subdivision Friday morning. According to a magistrate's complaint, officers observed the Suzuki Sidekick that Taitano was driving had an expired registration tag and was carrying children who were not wearing seat belts, including a toddler sitting on the lap of an older child.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers further observed that most of the vehicle's rear seats were removed, and "now the back was just wood paneling," court documents state. A container with a glass pipe and substances that tested positive for methamphetamine were found in a search of the car, which Taitano allegedly admitted were his.

Sexual abuse allegations

Taitano also is accused of crimes committed long before the traffic stop.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 6, representatives from Child Protective Services and Sanctuary Inc. came to the Guam Police Department with a minor in their custody who wished to make a complaint.

According to the magistrate's complaint, the girl alleged that sometime in 2017, when she was 9, Taitano began to sexually abuse her. She detailed several situations of escalating abuse, including undressing in a bathroom while she was in the shower, asking her to have sex, and molestation. The girl told police the abuse was as frequent as every other night, and ended several months later when she relocated to live with her parents.

When questioned about the matter by officers after his traffic stop, six months after the complaint was made, Taitano denied the allegations.

According to court documents, when he was arrested, Taitano had two active bench warrants issued for two separate criminal trials. The first was issued in November 2020, and the second on Jan. 29, 2021. Taitano was granted pretrial release for both of those cases, the magistrate's complaint states. He also is a Level 1 registered sex offender, as a result of his 2016 guilty plea.

He is facing a number of felonies in this latest case, including two counts of criminal sexual conduct, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and four counts of child abuse. Taitano is subject to additional penalties for the drug and child abuse charges, for allegedly committing these felonies while on release from trial.