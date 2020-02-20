A registered sex offender is back in jail after being accused of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl.

Anthony Troy Tenorio, 36, is charged with failure to register a change of address with the Guam Sex Offender Registry as a third-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect approached the victim from behind and grabbed her by the waist, spinning her around. The suspect held the teen and allegedly touched her genital area over her clothing.

Documents also allege the suspect failed to give authorities his new physical address after investigators learned the suspect was a registered sex offender.

According to the Guam Sex Offender Registry, Tenorio was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in September 2005. The victim in that case was 13 at the time.