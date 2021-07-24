A man, who was accused of stealing several items from a car in Tumon on Liberation Day, was arrested after he was allegedly caught on a store’s security cameras using a victim's credit cards.

Zachary Matthew Gagan, 28, who is also a convicted sex offender, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, theft as a third-degree felony, and fraudulent use of a credit card as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim's car had been broken into and several items were missing, including a Michael Kors purse with the victim’s credit cards and driver’s license, sunglasses, and Apple Air pods.

The victim found out through banks that the cards were recently used at a store in Tumon, documents state.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video allegedly using the victim’s card to buy a Samsung phone, cigarettes and a drink valued at $248.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and located him at a beach in Tumon the following day, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police that he broke into the victim’s car and sold the stolen items at the flea market, adding that he used the stolen credit card to buy a cell phone.

Gagan was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2013, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.

The victim in the case was a 13-year-old boy.

His offender status is listed as unsupervised.