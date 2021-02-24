A sex offender convicted of a crime in Okinawa, Japan, will have to go back to prison after he admitted that five children had been staying at his residence in Agat.

Bruce Carey Wood, 67, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

Wood was on supervised release when he told U.S. Probation that there were no minors living at his residence, court documents state.

During a home visit, probation officers noticed children’s shoes and child-sized inflatable armbands used for swimming, as well as a toddler bed in the living room with several hampers of clothes, documents state.

Wood later admitted there were children, ranging in ages from 3 to 16, inside the bedroom.

The children's mother was also staying with him.

That’s when the probation officer told him he was in violation of his supervised release conditions.

“They are homeless. What was I supposed to do?” said Wood in response to probation. He also told probation that he could not throw them out.

Wood admitted to the allegations in court on Tuesday and was ordered to self-surrender to U.S. marshals on Wednesday.

As part of his conditions of supervised release, the defendant is forbidden from having direct or indirect contact with children under the age of 18, unless approved in advance, in writing, by the probation officer.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 2.

Sex offender conviction

Wood was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor boy. On Feb. 16, 2010, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars with three years of supervised release.

Wood had been employed by the military as a civilian employee at the Crow's Nest Club on Camp Shield Naval Base in Okinawa.

On July 13, 2009, a boy reported to Naval Criminal Investigative Services officers that Wood had sexually abused him when he was a 13-year-old student at Kadena Middle School in Okinawa, court documents state.

Wood admitted he had intentionally engaged in a sexual act with the boy and was brought to Guam where he answered to the charges and was sentenced.

The Superior Court of Guam sex offender registry also lists Wood, who's originally from Minnesota, as having been convicted of sexually assaulting a boy. The registry states he was incarcerated on Guam in 2013.

Wood has been on supervised release since April 2018.