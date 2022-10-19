A 48-year-old man who is a registered sex offender has been arrested and accused again with criminal sexual conduct.

Vincent Benavente Taimanglo Velasco, 48, allegedly assaulted a teen around August at a residence in Mangilao, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Velasco got on top of the victim, who was lying face down on a bed in the living room and began rubbing the minor inappropriately, court documents allege.

According to court documents, Velasco stopped after the victim’s mother entered the room.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Velasco was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

He was previously convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

According to the Guam Sex Offender Registry, Benavente's was convicted of sex offenses in 2003, on two separate charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as second-degree felonies. His victims, both of whom were girls, were 12 and 15 of the time of the abuse, according to the registry.