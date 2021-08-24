A twice-convicted sex offender is facing new federal charges that alleged he possessed child pornography.

Jason Solatario Brown, 46, was indicted on charges of receipt of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography in the District Court of Guam.

According to the indictment handed down on Aug. 11, Brown received a video of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct between Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.

He also allegedly distributed at least seven explicit videos with minors between Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.

On Nov. 24, 2020, Brown was accused of possessing at least 12 videos and seven images of minors engaged in sexual acts, documents state.

Federal investigators forfeited a Samsung Galaxy cellphone from Brown, documents state.

He is scheduled to answer the charges in court today.

Brown is also set to hear his fate in a separate federal case in which he pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor earlier this year.

In that separate case, he admitted he attempted to get someone he believed was a 13-year-old boy to have sex with him.

The account, however, was set up by the FBI as part of a joint Internet Crimes Against Children operation with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

He faces 10 years to life in the Bureau of Prisons and a fine of up to $250,000 in that case.

According to the Guam Sex Offender Registry, Brown was convicted in 2001 of two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor, and again in 2006 of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony. The victims were boys ages 5 and 14.