A Superior Court of Guam jury found Orlando Hadley, a level one sex offender, guilty of breaking into the home of a woman known to him and harassing the occupants.

Hadley, 38, who also goes by Jess Partolome, was convicted of burglary as a second-degree felony, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor on Thursday.

Hadley was accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s Yona home on July 27, 2020.

"Today's verdict was a message that no person has the right to invade the peace and security of another's home. I am grateful that no physical injury resulted from these events and that the family can move on knowing that justice has been done. I thank the jury for their service and their attention to this case,” Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther.

Hadley was convicted in 2018 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim was 14.