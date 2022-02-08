A level-one sex offender has taken the plea deal offered by the government in his latest criminal case where he allegedly kidnapped and raped a 10-year-old girl.

Paul Santos Mafnas Jr., 56, was scheduled to appear before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday. The hearing was continued, as the court will set a new date to hear Mafnas’ plea agreement.

Details of the deal have not yet been made public.

Mafnas was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he had allegedly forced a 10-year-old girl into his car and raped her in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning.

He was convicted in 1999 of similar crimes against four victims, ages 13 to 18.

Mafnas was released from prison and placed on parole in 2014 before he was rearrested four years later in this latest case.