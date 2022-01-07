Orlando Hadley, a level one sex offender, who was convicted of breaking into the home of a woman known to him and harassing the occupants, asked the court for mercy.

He was sentenced to six years in prison before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday.

“I want to begin by extending my deepest apologies to all who have been offended by my actions,” said Hadley. “I regret my mistake. Your honor, I ask that you show mercy … to allow me to spend time with my son and family who I sorely miss.”

Defense attorney William Bischoff recommended that his client serve the minimum five years in prison as he argued that no actual violence occurred.

Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther asked for 10 years, stating the court has shown the defendant mercy, adding that he never turned himself in to authorities after being convicted in 2018 of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim in that case was 14.

“He never showed up. He never served his sentence and committed another a crime,” Luther said. “He manipulated the system.”

Hadley, 38, who also goes by Jess Partolome, was convicted in October 2021 of burglary as a second-degree felony, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s Yona home on July 27, 2020.

His sentence in the burglary case will run consecutively with the CSC conviction and he will be given credit for time served.

Hadley will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least five years in prison.

After spending five years behind bars, he will be placed on three years of parole.