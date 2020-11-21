Level 1 registered sex offender Jesse Castro Babauta was sentenced on Thursday by District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood to three months in prison with credit for time served.

Babauta admitted that he failed to report for drug testing four times between May and August, as well as admitting that he used meth on four occasions in May, June and August.

He was sentenced to 54 months of supervised release.

Baubata was serving 10 years of supervised release in connection to his 2012 federal case when the U.S. Probation Office reported the violations.

In December 2012, he pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender. He was spared from having to spend time in prison.

According to Post files, Babauta was convicted in January 1995 of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. His victim was a 14-year-old girl. Babauta has been registered as a Level 1 offender with the Guam Sex Offender Registry since April 2004 and continued to update his information up until July 29, 2011. He was informed to report back in August 2011 but failed to do so until October 2012, according to court documents.