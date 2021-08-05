A level-one sex offender accused of repeatedly sexually molesting a girl known to him when she was 9 has been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

An indictment was handed down against defendant Luke Allen Pangelinan Taitano, 46.

He was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies and include a special allegation of vulnerable victim. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and four counts of child abuse as a third-degree felony, both include a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

He was also charged in 2012 and convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim in that case was an 8-year-old girl, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.

Taitano appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday but defense attorney William Bischoff asked the court for more time to speak with the defendant to determine any potential conflicts.

Taitano is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 12.

Complaint

The alleged victim, now 13, reported the alleged incidents to police Jan. 6.

Taitano was arrested following a traffic stop on July 23. Authorities noted several children inside the suspect’s car without seatbelts, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with two plastic baggies that contained meth, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to officers that he owned the drugs and that it was his coping mechanism after his son died back in 2018.

He allegedly denied the sexual allegations made against him.