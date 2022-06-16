A Level 1 sex offender is back in prison after he was indicted for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

An indictment handed down against Jesus San Agustin Ignacio on June 1 was unsealed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to answer the charge before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

Ignacio, 69, was caught with a .22-caliber rifle, a .30-caliber rifle, and an assortment of ammunition on Feb. 22, 2018.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, multiple unregistered firearms and drugs were seized by police following a raid at a home on Tun Kiko Feja Street in Mangilao.

Authorities said the raid was part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Ignacio was found with a loaded .22-caliber rifle by his bed, news files state. Guam police had seized 10 unregistered firearms, multiple-caliber ammunition, multiple magazines, drug paraphernalia, several glass pipes with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, plastic baggies and five marijuana plants.

Authorities did not indicate why the federal indictment was handed down more than four years after the arrest.

Ignacio was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2006. The woman in the case was 21, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.