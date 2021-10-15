A level one sex offender has lost his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Justices on Thursday affirmed the conviction against Glenn Siguenza Santos. The Superior Court found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly molesting and raping a young girl.

Santos argued that his conviction should be reversed as he contends there were several evidentiary errors made in his case.

The high court, however, ruled that the testimony given by the sexual assault nurse examiner was proper and provided the jury context as to the results of the victim’s genital examination.

Justices also found that the government did not make improper comments during closing arguments and there was no prosecutorial misconduct as alleged by Santos.