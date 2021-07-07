The criminal trial that was scheduled to begin next week for convicted sex offender Paul Santos Mafnas Jr. is off the court's calendar.

Mafnas Jr. appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday. Defense attorney Stephen Hattori asked the court for more time to reach a plea agreement with the Office of the Attorney General.

“We are still negotiating with the government,” said Hattori.

Jury selection was to start July 14.

The details of the potential plea deal have not yet been made public.

Mafnas was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he had allegedly forced a 10-year-old girl into his car and raped her in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning.

He was convicted in 1999 of similar crimes against four victims.

He was released from prison in 2014, and his parole was cut short four years later.