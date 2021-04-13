Convicted sex offender David James Paco Cruz showed up to court with family support as he was sentenced.

The victim was present through Zoom video conferencing; she quietly watched as Cruz was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Superior Court Judge Vernon Perez handed down the sentence on Monday after considering arguments by legal counsels and the recently signed Public Law 36-17 regarding the Justice Safety Valve Act.

The defendant asked the court to depart from mandatory minimums provided by the code through provisions of the act.

At a minimum, Cruz faced 15 years and a maximum of life without the possibility of parole. For the third-degree felony, the minimum is one year.

The new law exempts first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions from sentencing reductions in the Justice Safety Valve Act.

"Its application here is clearly discretionary, and based on the statute, the pertinent part states that the court may depart from the mandatory minimums if the court finds substantial and compelling reasons to do so," Assistant Attorney General Lenny Rapadas argued against the defendant's request.

He pointed out that the Justice Safety Valve Act was created to allow judges to sentence defendants to lesser offenses and meant mainly for drug cases.

The Justice Safety Valve Act of 2013 allows judges to pass sentences lower than the legal minimum set by law. According to the provision of law, the court may depart from the applicable mandatory minimum sentence if the court finds substantial and compelling reasons that, with regard to the nature of the crime, the history and character of the defendant, and his or her chances of successful rehabilitation, that: (a) imposition of the mandatory minimum sentence would result in substantial injustice to the defendant; and (b) the mandatory minimum sentence is not necessary for the protection of the public.

72 years requested

According to the AG's office, Cruz was convicted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony in January.

The government didn't want to rehash the case's facts and said that the court saw how difficult it was for the victim to face Cruz and tell her story of being sexually abused for seven years.

"Emotions came out, and her story came out. In our memo, we ask the court to sentence the defendant to 30 years for each of the first-degree criminal sexual conducts to be served consecutively," said Rapadas.

The government also asked for six years for each count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In total, the government asked for a 72-year prison sentence.

Rapadas said this sentence would deter others from committing sexual assaults and deter Cruz from re-offending and creating more victims.

No jail time requested

Cruz's attorney Alternate Public Defender Peter Santos, contested the sentence. He urged the court to apply the Safety Valve Act.

"It's the court's job to decide punishment, and one of the things available to the court based on the circumstances is the Justice Safety Valve Act," Santos stated.

"When a jury openly says they disregarded contradicting evidence, then that means Mr. Cruz did not have a fair trial," Santos added.

Santos asked the judge to sentence Cruz to no jail time.

"That is an extremely bold request but based on the circumstances of what the jury has revealed. Mr. Cruz did not receive a fair trial, your Honor," said Santos.

Santos told the Guam Daily Post that he would be filing an appeal on behalf of his client. He said his client maintains his innocence.

25-year sentence

During the sentencing, Santos argued that 72 years in prison would be a gross injustice.

Cruz's family members testified on his behalf. John Cruz, the defendant's younger brother, said the "allegations are absurd," pointing out a lack of evidence in the case.

"I just don't think it's fair that we had to rely on a jury that went off of emotion," said Cruz's brother.

Handing down a 25-year sentence, Judge Perez order 18 years incarceration for charge one, count one of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 15 years for count two of first-degree criminal sexual conduct to be served concurrently.

For charge two, count one of third-degree criminal sexual conduct Cruz will serve seven years in prison. A five-year sentence was handed down for count two of the second charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and served concurrently.

12 years old

Cruz was accused of repeatedly raping the victim over the course of several years, beginning when she was 12-years-old, Post files state.

The victim testified that the first incident occurred in 2012 when her family stayed the night at a local hotel, and she awoke to the suspect raping her.

She said, "he covered my mouth and told me not to say anything."

A second incident occurred a few days later at their Mongmong-Toto-Maite residence.

The sexual assaults continued with Cruz forcing the victim to touch him every couple of weeks.

In June 2019, the defendant again raped the victim at least twice, court documents state.