Sex offender spared jail time after admitting to child abuse

A level-one sex offender will not have to spend any additional time in the Department of Corrections after admitting to his part in a child abuse case filed against him in local court.

Conrad Sablan Montano, 42, pleaded guilty to child abuse as a third-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

His plea agreement with the prosecution got him a three-year sentence with all but 90 days suspended.

It was said in court that Montano had already served that time following his arrest back in 2020.

He was placed on three years of parole.

The court noted that his co-actor, Sherilyn Songao, has since been convicted for her part in the abuse.

Montano told the judge that he was only present at the time of the abuse and did nothing to stop it.

Abuse

However, court documents detail that Montano was also abusing the child.

In March 2020, the victim, 6, was found with multiple bruises and injuries to his body after police responded to a child abuse complaint.

According to Post files, witnesses reported to police that the boy could be heard yelling and crying during beatings that would occur five times per day almost every other day.

Montano and Songao also used a dart to pierce the boy on his genitals, and the victim claimed Montano had hammered his fingers for "being naughty," according to the magistrate's complaint.

According to the Guam Sex Offender Registry, Montano was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2014. The case involved a 10-year-old girl.