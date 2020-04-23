A 37-year-old man who admitted that he failed to register as a sex offender was sentenced to time served and spared from having to spend another day in prison.

Joey Tanaka Teriong, who faced up to 10 years in prison, appeared via teleconference Tuesday before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam.

The court released Teriong from the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and placed him on five years' supervised release.

According to Post files, Teriong had been convicted in 2003 of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

The victim was a 13-year-old girl, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.

Teriong registered as a level-two sex offender on Jan. 6, 2004.

Federal prosecutors said Teriong was reporting on Guam until he left in 2012.

His last listed address was in Stockton, California.

Prosecutors said Teriong had failed to report since he returned to Guam in 2017.