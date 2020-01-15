Javin Ross Garrido hardly spoke as he addressed the court Wednesday afternoon. The 21-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual assault of two minor girls known to him.

One victim was 8 years old at the time of the incident, while Garrido had been sexually assaulting the other since she was 3 or 4 years old, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

In November 2019, Garrido pleaded guilty to first degree criminal sexual conduct and second degree criminal sexual conduct. Garrido will serve 15 years for the first charge and five years for the latter, which will be served consecutively.

Public Defender Stephen Hattori said his client pleaded guilty to avoid the trauma of going through trial.

"I'm really sorry for what I've done," Garrido said, appearing to tear up on occasion. "All I ask is forgiveness and help. I'm really sorry."

The defense's sentencing memorandum describes a young man afflicted by "demons that he could not control." Garrido was about 16 years old in the earliest incident stated in the indictments but Hattori said certain charges were not filed due to his age, and Garrido may have been as young as 13 when the incidents began.

He has moved in and out of various residences in order to avoid "temptations," according to the sentencing memorandum from the defense.

"He has tried on his own but clearly needs help," it stated.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola asked Hattori if the Department of Corrections had the capacity to treat Garrido. Hattori said DOC did have treatment for sex offenders.

"He needs somebody with a more specific background. His is very specific Mr. Hattori - pedophilia," Sukola said.

In arguing for the 20-year consecutive sentence, assistant Attorney General Courtney Scalice said the government was concerned about the pedophilia diagnosis given the difficulty of treatment and rate of recidivism.

Scalice did acknowledge that Garrido was "in all respects a teenager and a lot of these incidents occurred when he was even younger." It is very unusual to see someone as young as Garrido in these kinds of cases, she acknowledged.

But that does not excuse his actions or take away the trauma experienced by the young girls, Scalice added.

"The defendant violated the trust of both of these families by what he did to these young girls and they're going to have to live with what happened to them for the rest of their lives and receive treatment and care," she said.

Garrido is on release and was ordered to return to the court on Jan. 22, when he will be placed into custody.