A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Ypao Beach Park last October was granted his request to be released from the Department of Corrections.

Ago Pius, 36, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Tuesday.

The judge allowed him to get out of prison on Wednesday and he was placed under house arrest and under electronic monitoring.

Pius was also ordered to have no contact and to stay away from the alleged victim.

He has since pleaded not guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

Beach assault

According to court documents, a 21-year-old woman found unconscious at Ypao Beach Park alleged she was sexually assaulted.

She told officers that she was in shock during the alleged sexual assault and couldn't move, adding that her body went numb before she blacked out, documents state.

Pius allegedly told officers they had gone swimming, and later admitted that they had sex.