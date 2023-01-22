SGI dedicates building for peace movement

Driving along Marine Corps Drive you may have noticed a brand-new building, right before the International Trade Center building.

The group behind the new addition to Tamuning's commercial center is Sokai Gakkai International, an organization dedicated to a worldwide movement for peace.

On Saturday, SGI held an event to dedicate and open the SGI Guam Ikeda Peace and Culture Center.

“It's a response, not just to the people of Guam, but to the world, 192 countries and territories that he is committed to working towards world peace and its founding was here in Guam, in Jan. 26, 1975,” Judi Won Pat said, a day in advance of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who helped cut the ribbon to the center, highlighted the values she shares with the group.

“I understand the organization came through education reformists that formed the group. And through that, that philosophy continues on through the whole organization. It’s very aligned to our philosophy in our administration,” she said.

Forty-eight years ago, Sokai Gakkai International opened its first temple, or castle, on Guam. It was a move that was made with great thought into the island’s past and the world’s future.

Sokai Gakkai International is a lay Buddhist movement to promote world peace through education and culture, which started in Guam, a nod to what SGI officials described as empowering the people following the island’s “brutal past,” World War II.

According to the SGI website, its members integrate their Buddhist practice into their daily lives, following the Lotus Sutra based teachings of Nichiren, a 13th century Japanese Buddhist priest.

“Just as the lotus blooms in a muddy pond, all people can manifest the Buddha nature - inner resources of courage, wisdom and compassion that can equip them to overcome life's challenges and lead happy and fulfilling lives,” the SGI website states. “As engaged Buddhists, SGI members aim to create value in any circumstances and contribute to the well-being of others. Their practice sparks a process of ongoing inner transformation and empowerment known as human revolution. The promotion of peace, culture and education is central to SGI's activities.”

These were words reiterated during a meeting following the ribbon-cutting ceremony with the SGI congregation.

The SGI celebrated 45 years on Guam with the dedication of their new SGI temple, with a museum on the second floor focused on the history of SGI.