Sharing CHamoru culture through dance 1

 

HAFA ADAI: A mixed crowd of tourist and locals enjoy a wonderful dance performance by Taotao Lagu during the Guam Plaza Hotel's Mes Chamorro event on Friday. There will be a cultural performance at 5:30 p.m. at JP Square every Friay in March. For more photos, go to postguam.com.  Kevin Milan/The Guam Daily Post

HAFA ADAI: A mixed crowd of tourist and locals enjoy a wonderful dance performance by Taotao Lagu during the Guam Plaza Hotel's Mes Chamorro event on Friday. There will be a cultural performance at 5:30 p.m. at JP Square every Friay in March. For more photos, go to postguam.com.  Kevin Milan/The Guam Daily Post

Tags

Recommended for you