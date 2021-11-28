'Tis the season to deck the halls, and the outside of one's home.

Some villages like Piti, Sinajana, Inalåhan and Tamuning are hosting Christmas decoration contests among their residents to make the holidays a little brighter in the midst of a pandemic.

This is separate and apart from the Mayors Council of Guam's island-wide competition for the "Best Belen" among 19 villages, MCOG President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said. A belen is a representation or depiction of the nativity scene or the birth of Jesus Christ.

"The holiday season is a great time to share the joy and magic and we invite our residents to help spread cheer and decorate the outside of their homes," Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, who's also the vice president of MCOG, said.

Sinajana's holiday decorating contest registration started on Nov. 1 and ends on Dec. 10.

"With all that we have been through together this past year, we hope many homes will participate and decorate as a way of getting the family involved and welcoming the spirit of the season," Hofmann said.

The Sinajana first place winner gets $750, while the second place winner brings home $500 and the third place winner gets $250.

Moreover, all registered entries will be eligible for a raffle drawing, and two will win $100 each, so "whether you have one string and decor or 20, you have a chance to win," Hofmann said. Judging will take place from Dec. 13 to 17, the mayor said.

Inalåhan

Down south in Inalåhan, residents will also get a chance to win $300, $500 or $700 if their Christmas lights and decorations are judged as the best or among the best. Registration is from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10.

Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said the annual lighting and decoration contest may have much more significance this year, considering what the entire island went through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It encourages the community to get involved in the Christmas spirit. It brings families and the community together," the mayor said. The Inalåhan Municipal Planning Council wanted to do this as it raises the spirits and hopes of our people in Inalåhan and our island community."

The first, second and third prize winners will be judged on Dec. 22. The mayor said the judges will be representatives from Inalåhan's sister squadron, the 36th Security Forces.

Piti

In Piti, the Christmas yard decorating contest would be giving away $500 to the first place winner, $300 to the second place winner, and $200 for the third place winner.

Even those living in apartments and condos would have the chance to win $200 for the best decoration.

"We try to have an annual Christmas Yard Decorating Contest in the village to build camaraderie and fellowship among the neighbors; to promote goodwill and friendly competition. It's always exciting to see their creativity and Christmas spirit," Alig, the mayor of Piti, said.

Piti contest registration ends on Dec. 9. The contest judging is on Dec. 11.

The judging criteria will be based on creative use of lights, yard decoration placement, storyline and overall presentation, the Piti mayor's office said.

Tamuning

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera said hosting a Christmas decoration contest, following requests from residents, "shows care, great spirit and compassion."

"Many are doing their very best to stay safe by staying home and they feel that it is great to showcase joy, spread good cheer and to help those going through anxiety and not able to go to crowded places to see the beautiful Christmas decorations," Rivera said.

The mayor said she's happy that the Tamuning Municipal Planning Council approved and supported the event, and she's looking forward to the "Sunshine Committee to make this happen."

'Mungge' Town way'

While some villages won't have a contest, they would not miss the opportunity to decorate their community.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta said since Nov. 22, his office has been inviting residents to pick up pre-cut wooden pallet Christmas trees that they can decorate with their homeroom teachers and students.

"The decorations should be weather-proof and secured. Have the decorated tree dropped off no later than December 10th so that we can set up our forest of Mungge' Town Christmas trees," the mayor's office said.

For Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Mayor Rudy Paco said the community center will be decorated, using recycled items.

19 villages compete

All the 19 villages will also compete in MCOG's Christmas display contest, which seeks to pick the best Belen or nativity display, and support MCOG's "Gift of Family" campaign.

The campaign goal is to find at least 19 foster families for hundreds of children needing a foster home.

Each village will create a Belen in a prominent location in their municipality, and will be judged at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, MCOG said.

The village that wins first place brings home $2,000; the second place winner, $1,300; and the third place winner, $1,000.

Mayors will then use the prizes to support their village's foster families or any other foster care initiative. Guam has about 500 foster children, but there are only 40 registered foster homes, mayors said.

Grab & Go toy drive

In Yigo, the mayor's office will be holding a 2021 North Pole Yigo Christmas Grab & Go toy drive for children 1 to 12 years old, from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 11 at the Yigo gym.

A Yigo mayor's verification is required for parents and guardians of the children.

In Barrigada, there will be a Christmas drive-thru from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barrigada Children's Park. Children up to 10 years old get to receive Christmas treats.