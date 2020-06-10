Kayleen-Davrese Duenas and her family pulled up to the Simon Sanchez High School campus with their pickup truck all decorated on Tuesday to showcase the graduating senior's accomplishment.

"I'm excited," Duenas said after she received her diploma and hopped back into her car. "It was fun."

Duenas was first in line during the Guam Department of Education's fourth Grad & Go ceremony, held at the Yigo campus.

A line of cars with signs, balloons and more lined the street around the school and the surrounding neighborhood.

"It sucked, but I still got that diploma," she said, as she told her fellow Sharks: "Congratulations, we made it!"

A total of 309 students graduated this year at the home of the Sharks.

"I am so excited and nervous," said Carla Masnayon, SSHS Principal. "I feel for my students."

The student body association and the school advisers worked to ensure the students were recognized for their achievements.

"The kids were at home so the advisors did a lot of the run-around to make sure this happened," Masnayon said. "We were just thinking what else can we do for them, because they didn't get their traditional graduation. So I'm glad at least they got this."

'Take in this moment, and good luck'

The excitement was something many could not hold back, as the car horns blared and many others proudly shouted for the graduating class.

"I'm really excited. I'm really glad we made this happen because graduation is still a big deal. It's still something that every student should be able to celebrate and I'm just glad this happened," said Matt Zapata, Student Body Association president. He told his classmates, "Have fun. Take in this moment, and good luck. Congratulations to everyone out there."

"I feel great," said Cokielyn Pasana. "It's crazy and I think a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing."

"I am feeling great," said Chrissia Cura. "Honestly, the pandemic was a struggle for us. It's really sad out graduation is like this. But I'll keep my head high and be proud."

It was a proud moment also for Principal Masnayon, who said despite the public health emergency, it was important to recognize the success of the students.

She offered this brief message to the graduates: "Always be kind to others."

The Guam Department of Education's Grad & Go events continue Thursday at Tiyan High School.