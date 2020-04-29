With fewer people in the water in Tumon Bay due to the stay-at-home mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharks are more likely to venture in closer to shore, according to fisheries biologist Brent Tibbatts with the Guam Department of Agriculture.

A video circulating on social media over the weekend shows a nurse shark swimming in shallow waters near beachside resorts.

Tibbatts said the shark looks to be about 6 feet long and might be the same one he saw in January. He said this particular type of shark does not pose a danger to humans.

“Nurse sharks are completely harmless; you would almost have to stick your hand into its mouth to get it to bite you,” Tibbatts said.

He said it probably came up closer to the shore because of the lack of human presence.

“There are less sounds in the water, there is less splashing around. There is less smell of humans in the water. They don’t usually come up over the reef because they don’t like to be around people. They are pretty shy, normally."

If no one feeds the sharks, they will go back over the edge of the reef as people start to show up again, he said.

The animals can swim in water as shallow as 2 feet.

“Sharks have organs on their noses that allow them to detect electrical signals generated by muscle action. When those are not triggered, they will at least go and explore,” Tibbatts said.

Other, more dangerous sharks are found in the bay, but Tibbatts said he knows of no deaths due to a shark bite in the area.

“There are always blacktip sharks in Tumon, both on the reef flat and over the reef,” he said.

A few years ago, a Korean tourist was bitten by a shark but it wasn't the cause of his death, according to Tibbatts: “He drowned and then sharks fed on his remains.”

Other sea life such as stingrays are also likely taking advantage of the lack of people in the waters.

“They are probably in areas they don’t go to as well. They are just enjoying it while they can and will probably get scared away when people start to return to the waters there,” said Tibbatts.

But he stressed nurse sharks, like the one recently spotted in Tumon Bay, are not dangerous and there is no need to avoid the water because of them.

He said he can identify the shark in the video as a nurse shark by the way it swims and its pectoral fins.

“I don’t want people to be afraid to go in the water in Tumon because of these sharks,” he said.