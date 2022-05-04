A man who admitted that he took his cousin’s life and left her body on the side of the road will spend 15 years in the Department of Corrections prison.

Katner Herry, 27, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, was sentenced Tuesday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino.

The killing of Luciana Polly, 37, occurred more than two years ago. Her body was found by children who were playing along Ramirez Street in Toto.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“She was beaten and strangled to death,” said Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Luther, while showing the court images captured of Polly’s body and the crime scene. “He didn’t accidentally strangle her to death.”

Prosecutors wanted Herry to spend 20 years in prison. The court noted this was Herry's first offense, adding that the law states the maximum sentence allowed is 15 years.

"The fact of the matter is that she was treated like an animal,” Tolentino said. “Somebody lost their life. Luciana Polly, someone was cared for by her family, ... is no longer around to continue that life.”

Herry declined to testify during the hearing.

Blacked out

According to Post files, Herry told police, on Jan. 25, 2020, he was asleep in a car when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him, and he became angry and punched her several times in the face. He contends that he blacked out while chasing Polly and could not remember the details. He did, however, admit that he had killed his cousin.

Polly died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the autopsy report.

Herry initially was charged with aggravated murder and criminal sexual conduct, but those charges were dropped after he accepted the government’s plea deal.