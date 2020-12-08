‘She will always be there for us’

The women in the Torres family have been caretakers of the Santa Marian Kamalen since the late 1700s.

“All the girls in the family are all brought in and trained to take care of her. It’s an honor and obligation we take very, very seriously,” said Hannah Gutierrez Arroyo, who has been involved in this tradition for decades having learned from her mother and great grandmother. “It’s a privilege we take very seriously.”

Guam Catholics will commemorate the feast in honor of Santa Marian Kamalen today, but unlike the yearly tradition of that involves thousands of people participating in a procession around the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, today's event will forgo mass participation.

Instead, of holding a procession, the statue of Guam's patron saint will be transported islandwide, passing by churches without stopping, to discourage crowds from gathering due to rules that forbid congregating in large groups.

COVID-19 has changed the way Guam honors its patron saint. The preparation for the Santa Marian Kamalen in the days leading up to the Dec. 8 procession also changed this year.

“Like everything else in 2020, nothing was what we are used to,” said Gutierrez Arroyo. “On any normal year, it’s not just my family, it’s the whole clan. We all have a different role to play to do our part.”

Her mother, former first lady Geri Gutierrez has always been responsible for caring for the Blessed Mother’s hair. Her aunt, Loling Souder, is the techa leading the nightly rosaries. Other aunts and cousins would decorate the karosa, polish the jewelry and help with other preparations.

Traditionally it’s an all-day, labor intensive affair that brings together several generations rolling fabric, chicken wire, and assembling the karosa, or carriage, for Santa Marian Kamalen to be presented during the Feast of the Immaculate Conception procession in Hagåtña.

But this year, the Archdiocese of Agana canceled the procession. A novena at 6 a.m. and Mass will precede the transportation of the patron saint's statue from church to church islandwide.

“It’s the first year that I can remember – except for when we had a typhoon on Dec. 8 – that we haven’t been together as a clan to do this together,” she said, referring to Dec. 8, 2002, when Pongsona hit Guam, leaving a trail of devastation.

On Monday, Gutierrez Arroyo, her mother, and her 23-month-old daughter, Emilia Chance, went to the Cathedral-Basilica to prepare the statue, fix her hair, and put on her crown.

It was a bittersweet time as three generations quietly prepared the blessed mother statue and shared in the time-honored tradition.

“It was nice to have that intimate moment with my mom and daughter but it’s not the same when we don’t have all the women. Normally, it’s so special because we’re in the lanai of the Cathedral working together. That’s our own special time to come together to work together so that didn’t happen this year.”

Emilia, who is too young to understand the significance of her family’s role in the annual event, was enamored by the statue, said her mother.

“She kept hugging and kissing her and saying, ‘Hi Santa Maria! Santa Maria! Like it was her long-lost friend,” said Gutierrez Arroyo. “It was monumentally cool. Emilia is my surprise package. I had my two sons who are 13 and 10 and we thought we were done. To have a daughter at all is a blessing and a surprise and to be able to now have my own daughter to be able to pass this on to – is so special.”

Gutierrez Arroyo said she missed her nieces, Amara Torres and Olivia Haddock, who have been groomed to take over the responsibility soon and who have been there every year with them. And her aunts Debbie Freitas and Patricia Robinson who would normally fly out to Guam each year for Santa Marian Kamalen Day.

“This is an extended family thing and there are just so many we are missing this year but they are with us in spirit and prayer,” said Gutierrez Arroyo.

Most of all she and her mother missed the time the Torres women share together when they are done with preparations and the group sings and prays together.

“We thank her for the honor of allowing our family to have this time with her. That was really missed this year,” said Gutierrez Arroyo.

Her mother said while this year feels much different than years past, Dec. 8 is still one of the “most special days of our lives.” Geri Gutierrez said they are grateful that their family is still together and Monsignor James Benavente assisted to keep this tradition going.

“It’s been a very difficult time for a lot of people. We’ve been tried and tested strongly in the past. The real message is to continue to pray and continue to trust,” said Geri Gutierrez. “She will always, always be there for us. Our blessed mother, she is always there for us. That’s the biggest source of comfort we have, and she is coming to us because we cannot go to her this year.”

The procession of the Kamalen during the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, Dec. 8, will instead travel to different churches around the island instead of the procession that normally garners thousands of Catholic faithful to Hagåtña.

The day begins at 6 a.m. with a novena and Mass celebrated by Archbishop Michael Byrnes at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica. The statue will leave the Cathedral-Basilica at 7:50 a.m. and will travel through the roads of Guam in an islandwide visitation to all Catholic parishes. At the request of Naval Base Guam, Santa Marian Kamalen will visit the historic Sumay village, cemetery and two chapels.

Schedule

To avoid crowds, the archdiocese is asking that the faithful line the streets instead of crowding the churches. In an effort to avoid traffic congestion on the island roadways, the archdiocese is asking that people not organize motorcades to follow the Santa Marian Kamalen.

The schedule is as follows: