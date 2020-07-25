Dana Gutierrez is now the seventh and newest judge in the Superior Court of Guam.

“I promise to continue to work hard and to always do the right thing,” said Gutierrez, as she was surrounded by her loved ones inside the atrium of the Guam Judicial Center on Friday afternoon.

During her investiture ceremony, her brothers presented her with her gavel and a floral lei, her sisters helped her put on her robe and her husband stood by her side as she took the oath, administered by Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido.

“We will witness the investiture of our newest judicial officer. A most loved and worthy addition to our family,” Carbullido said. “I am confident that she will be an excellent judge.”

Gutierrez’s first day on the bench will be Monday.

“Dana will be assuming the bench at a very unusual time. Not just in our justice system, but in our island and the world,” Carbullido said. “Adding Judge Gutierrez to our trial courts could not come at a more critical time. She will handle juvenile cases including juvenile drug court and a whole host of general jurisdiction cases, which include first-degree felonies, criminal misdemeanors, probate, civil litigation, domestic cases, land registrations and various special proceedings matters.”

Other government leaders, members of the legal community, and dignitaries attended the ceremony.

“It is crucial that judges display fairness, integrity, moral character, and judicial temperament. These are the characteristics that Dana has upheld throughout her career. I am confident that she will continue to do so while upholding this very critical office,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who appointed Gutierrez.

Legislative justice oversight committee Chairperson Sen. Therese Terlaje and other senators from the 35th Guam Legislature presented Gutierrez with a certificate of confirmation – "a symbol of the faith and the trust that that we as a Legislature of Guam and the people of Guam have that true justice will be served during the term of Judge Dana A. Gutierrez at the Superior Court of Guam,” Terlaje said.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who also previously worked for the Judiciary of Guam, was the keynote speaker.

“There is now a female majority of judges in the Superior Court of Guam,” Tenorio said. “I am confident that Judge Dana Gutierrez is up to the job.”

He also offered the new judge some advice.

“Remember to be patient even when it is most challenging. Stay open-minded to the facts and evidence that is presented to you. Treat all equal with dignity and respect. Deploy your tact when managing your courtroom," he said. "Be courageous when determining judgment. Strive for clarity in all your decisions and orders. Be punctual with managing your time and docket. Ensure fairness at all times.”

Gutierrez fills the seat left vacant by Judge Michael Bordallo, who now sits on the District Court of Guam bench.