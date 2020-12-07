Sheila Borja a winner in National Red Ribbon Week Photo Contest

Sheila Borja, of Dededo, is a National Red Ribbon Week Photo Contest winner, The National Family Partnership announced in a press release.

“It feels nice to win. This is a great way to bring awareness to Guam," said Borja, whose child attends John F. Kennedy High School. The Tamuning school is one of 20 to receive a $1,000 prize.

The winning contest photos either received the most votes in their designated region, or were selected by a panel of judges. Borja’s photo won the most votes in her region, according to the press release.

“Our photo was centered around our family and the message of living drug-free,” Borja said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is a co-sponsor of the annual contest. Families and schools across the country were invited to decorate the fronts of their homes and schools with a double-looped red ribbon in order to create awareness about the importance of staying drug-free.

In addition to the double-looped red ribbon, all photo contest submissions were required to incorporate the 2020 campaign theme: Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free. Contest categories included Most Creative, Best Use of Theme, Best Virtual Photo, Most Educational, Most Ambitious, Best Use of Family, Best Use of School or Virtual School, and Most Creative School or Virtual School.

DEA Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena is the inspiration behind the Red Ribbon Campaign. Agent Camarena dedicated his life toward stopping the influx of drugs into the United States and the photo contest is a fun and interactive way to engage communities with the campaign.

"Times like this allow members of the community to show off their creativity,” said Peggy Sapp, NFP president. “Coronavirus has shifted our way of life, but not our spirit. Thank you to all who participated."