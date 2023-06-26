Sheltering teen mom and baby were saved in the nick of time

Carla Taimanglo, a single mother of four reeling from the loss of her home to Typhoon Mawar, was living in the PAC Tamuning shelter after the storm as the sweltering heat and living conditions took a toll on her youngest daughter, Faviannah Taimanglo.

The 17-year-old Faviannah Taimanglo was an expectant mom whose medical emergency could have brought disaster if not for an attentive doctor.

“It was way past midnight. … I can remember because I was already going to lay down to go to sleep and my girl kept tossing and turning. I asked her, 'Are you OK?' and she said, ‘I don’t know, I don’t think I’m feeling good,'” Carla Taimanglo recalled.

The mother encouraged her pregnant teen daughter to rest, which she did for about an hour. But the teen became more ill.

“She got up and said, ‘Man, Mom, I don’t feel good. I think I need to go see the nurse.’ So, she got up and by that time it was almost 2 a.m. We went, and they took her blood pressure and I said, 'Oh my God, we have to go to the hospital.' I was thinking that in my head, and we actually went outside and were sitting on the chair and a car pulled up,” Taimanglo said.

The car that pulled up was driven by Dr. Thomas Shieh, who rushed over to tend to the teen.

“They were talking loudly and that’s when the nurse called us and said, 'This is Dr. Shieh. We called him because we are concerned (about) your girl's blood pressure, and she’s pregnant,'” Carla Taimanglo said.

Shieh said Faviannah Taimanglo’s blood pressure was high, a big risk for expectant moms. Faviannah Taimanglo had been due July 2.

“Someone alerted me (a) few nights ago, saying there is a 17-year-old (near) term, blood pressure really high. She goes to Public Health and needed help. So, I drove down, … met up with a Red Cross volunteer, and examined (Faviannah Taimanglo). I accepted her into my clinic the next day. On Friday, the teen's blood pressure skyrocketed to 159/110. (She) had to deliver and baby was sideways," Shieh told the Post.

Shieh performed a cesarean section on Friday. When the baby emerged from the womb, she was covered in feces and also had ingested it.

Carla Taimanglo was at a loss for words after Shieh assured family members they wouldn't need to worry about payment.

“We have Medicaid, and he said, 'it’s all good, don’t worry about,'" Carla Taimanglo said.

Shelter conditions

Carla Taimanglo said she believed the shelter conditions contributed to her daughter’s high blood pressure.

“Dr. Shieh even said it. And it’s dirty here. I would just like to go home. At the shelter, it’s so hot," she said. "When we got back to the shelter, that’s when we found out about all the families with COVID-19 that left,” Taimanglo said.

Carla Taimanglo said a family of five on cots roughly six feet away from her family tested positive for COVID-19 and influenza.

“(The mom) had influenza and one of the kids had COVID-19. They put them there. ... I asked the nurse, can you please explain to me what’s going on? Because my daughter’s pregnant, the fan is right there blowing directly to us,” Carla Taimanglo said. “The cots were six feet, but the fan - it’s a typhoon fan that’s there, and it’s strong, and it was at the back door, and it’s blowing to them first and then us in the corner.”

Faviannah Taimanglo is in the hospital recovering from the C-section. Although those who had been at the shelter were moved to iLearn Academy Charter School, which is serving as a shelter now, Carla Taimanglo is concerned about the safety of her daughter and newborn granddaughter when they return to the shelter.

“With the American Red Cross, I am ashamed to ask the shelter if they will accommodate us, but I am trying to tell them that Dr. Shieh wrote a note, and I am trying to find out what’s the status, and they don’t know,” she said. “I am very concerned because those COVID-19-positive families are back ... and I can’t afford to have it. … I can’t bring my grand(daughter) back to a place like that.”