Shelters not accepting newcomers

Four days after Typhoon Mawar, shelters are no longer taking in displaced individuals as protection from the storm is no longer needed.

“The emergency shelters were provided for protection from the typhoon. … There is no additional emergency shelter provided for those seeking shelter now, four days post-storm,” spokesperson Jenna Gaminde Blas of Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense told The Guam Daily Post on Monday.

As of Monday, there were 760 individuals still at the emergency shelters – an increase from the 690 residents registered at the shelters a day after the storm.

On Saturday, there were 890 people in shelters. Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's communications director, attributed this early increase to the consolidation of shelters and “those families who were displaced were accepted.”

That number has been dropping with each passing day.

With 760 residents still in the shelters, the Joint Information Center did not indicate when the shelters would officially close.

“The JIC will update if there are changes to this,” Blas said.

The Post asked JIC what other assistance, such as Federal Emergency Management Agency aid, would be provided to families in need.

“Information regarding additional assistance will also be provided once available,” Blas stated, shortly before JIC announced individual assistance aid had been approved by FEMA.

The announcement Monday that help was on the way for families whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the storm is welcome news for many who sought emergency shelter during the storm.