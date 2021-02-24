Shelton: Oversight hearings on GIAA online gambling to take place after investigation is completed

The senator whose committee oversees the island's airport said there will be oversight hearings but will wait until the airport completes its investigation.

“The legislative branch of government will conduct a thorough oversight review of reported illegal online gambling activity by employees at the Guam International Airport Authority," said Sen. Amanda Shelton, the chairwoman of the 36th Legislature's Committee on Air Transportation, Parks, Tourism, Higher Education, and the Advancement of Women, Youth, and Senior Citizens.

“But because there is at least one ongoing investigation, and with the understanding that any information about the matter is to be kept private and confidential until the matter is resolved, I am honoring my word until such time the investigation is completed."

At least one person has lost their job at the airport. Ex-Airport Police Officer 1 Jericho Santos is challenging his termination from GIAA over the promotion of the poker gambling application PokerBros, which Santos used while on duty. Santos submitted his resignation on Dec. 30 – a day before GIAA served the adverse action. The case is now at the Civil Service Commission.

GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata confirmed the senator was briefed but said information provided to the senator was limited.

“Basically, most of what she got is what the media has put out. (But) because this is a personnel matter, it’s under litigation (and) we can’t comment any further on it,” said Quinata.

The administrative investigation into Santos is complete; however, the investigation into the gambling is ongoing, Quinata said. He couldn’t confirm if the FBI was part of the investigation.

Out of hand

Santos’ final notice of adverse action from airport management stated he admitted the poker game app was supposed to be used by a small group and it was his fault for letting it get out of hand.

The notice also indicated Santos gave a list of names of players who used the online gambling app PokerBros, of which Santos was the administrator, an agent and a player.

The senator did not share details about what concerned her, saying the “best thing to do is let the designated authorities do their work unimpeded." However, there will be a thorough review of the alleged activity, resulting investigation and its outcome, she said.

Shelton said the legislative oversight review will include one or more hearings, just not at this time.