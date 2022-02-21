 Shelton proposes raising COLA for GovGuam retirees

Sen. Amanda L. Shelton on Sunday announced she recently introduced Bill 257 which proposes to increase the cost of living allowance lump-sum payments to government of Guam retirees.

Bill 257 will increase the lump sum payment from $2,000 to $2,200 in fiscal 2023, and continue to increase COLA payments in $100 increments until the payment reaches $2,500 in fiscal 2026, according to Shelton.

“We hear from retirees on nearly a daily basis asking for us to increase the COLA to help make ends meet. This $500 increase in COLA over the next four years will be a small step that will make a big difference to the lives of our nearly 8,000 retirees," Shelton stated in her press release.

“The cost of living continues to rise, and our retirees remain on a fixed income. This modest increase to the annual COLA payments we give our retirees will provide the relief and security they are longing for during these uncertain times,” Shelton said.

Bill 257 will increase the total appropriation for COLA in 2023 by about $1.1 million. This is a one-time, 10% percent increase, that will be followed by smaller incremental increases over a four-year period, according to Shelton.

The COLA was last increased in fiscal 2015 from $1,800 to $2,000 per retiree.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Joe San Agustin, Speaker Therese Terlaje, Vice Speaker Tina Muna-Barnes, and Sens. Mary Torres and Clynton Ridgell.