Shelton seeks COLA increase for retirees

Sen. Amanda Shelton, in an effort to keep a promise she made in the 36th Guam Legislature to increase the cost-of-living allowance government of Guam retirees receive, introduced a new bill that proposes a $100 increase in each of the next three fiscal years.

“I proposed, at the time, to increase COLA, which remained at $2,000 since 2014, to $2,500 beginning in 2023. While I'm thankful that a majority of my colleagues approved a $200 adjustment, the remaining $300 is just as important,” Shelton told The Guam Daily Post.

On Sunday, Shelton announced that she was taking steps toward “safeguarding” the $2,200 minimum COLA retirees currently receive through a $100 annual increase for 2024, 2025 and 2026 fiscal years.

“In the big picture, these increases are all incremental, but we do what we can when we can afford it – and based on current trends and projections, we can afford it,” she said. “Safeguarding the COLA floor is the right thing to do at this time.”

When asked what the COLA needed safeguarding from, Shelton told the Post, “In recent years, the Legislature and Adelup prioritized increases to the minimum wage and public sector compensation plans as a way to help families. Bill 89 represents the best we can do for our retirees at this time.”

Shelton noted that Guam is on a path of recovery, having spent the last three years navigating the pandemic. The cost of living on the island, which is reliant on 90% imported goods, has undoubtedly increased with inflation.

Shelton said “that while some families feel it more than others, no one on our island gets a pass on paying more for food, fuel and utilities. Fixed income for retirees and manåmko’ are among the most vulnerable to the impact of rising prices.”

'Families first'

Two days prior to the release from Shelton’s office, the 22% pay raise for GovGuam employees under the General Pay Plan was signed into law as PL 37-03. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero noted during the ceremony that the time to invest back into government employees was now, given the positive outlook for Guam's finances in the years ahead.

Shelton said she shares the same sentiments for the local retiree program, which is not indexed to inflation.

“Bill 89-37 (COR) puts our families first by delivering additional help to those who dedicated themselves to years of public service,” Shelton said.