Shelton: Use tax credits to pay out remaining war reparations

Sen. Amanda Shelton has introduced a bill to make good on a promise made in the last term of the Guam Legislature to pay out approved war claims, and is enlisting the help of local businesses to do so.

Bill 74-37, which the Democratic senator's office referred to as “the Shelton plan,” would fund compensation due to survivors and heirs of those who died during the island's Japanese occupation of World War II through credits for the local business privilege tax.

Shelton proposed a similar bill in the prior legislative term.

While as of press time Sunday, the new measure was not posted to the Legislature's website, a copy of the bill obtained by The Guam Daily Post shows that businesses would pay claimants directly and receive a matching tax credit.

The businesses that pay approved, pending claims would receive the credits and then would be able to negotiate transfer of the credits to another party. A release from Shelton's office said provisions of the bill would lead to a "dollar-for-dollar" exchange, although the bill does not mandate the sale of credits to be for 100% equal value.

"The Shelton plan takes the payments out of the budget process that so often becomes politicized and instead provides for the use of tax credits to ensure that Guam’s greatest generation and their qualified descendants get their due,” the release stated.

The credits can be applied for taxable years beginning after Dec. 31, 2020, and before Jan. 1, 2026.

Any unused tax credits would roll over to the subsequent tax year until exhausted. according to language in the bill. But, there is a $75 million cap, over five years, on the value of tax credits that can be claimed through the bill.

That period may be extended by the Legislature if there are still unclaimed authorized tax credits, until they are exhausted, according to the bill.

The bill also would deposit $15 million from the general fund into the Guam War Claims Fund each fiscal year for five years, starting with fiscal year 2024.

“Bill 74-37 is a means to quickly make good on a promise that has taken far too long to fulfill,” Shelton stated, “The approval of the tax credits in 2023 guarantees the government of Guam can plan for this obligation. No excuses.”

Prior attempt

This is the senator’s second attempt at getting the legislation passed into law. During the 36th Legislature, she introduced Bill 220-36, however, a review of legislative documents showed the bill never made it past the public hearing stage.

The language contained in Bill 74-37 mirrors Bill 220-36.

"There are no major changes," Shelton confirmed to the Post. "There were concerns that we are continuing to work on with (the Department of Revenue and Taxation) to ensure the tax credit program will run smoothly."

In March 2022, a public hearing was heard on Bill 220-36, when finance agency chiefs sought clarity on the mechanics of the funding eyed in the $75 million war claims measure.

“Bill 74-37 provides a smooth path forward to fulfill by 2028 the promise of a law that became law during the 36th Guam Legislature. It is a necessary follow-up. It is the least we can do,” Shelton said.

There is no added cost to the government's existing war claims program due to the Shelton plan, rather the measure, according to her office, provides a mechanism to expedite unpaid claims.

Shelton said the bill gives the opportunity for the public and private sectors to join in recognizing the patriotism, patience, courage and sacrifice of generations of CHamoru families.