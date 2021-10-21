The governor’s office continues to urge expecting mothers to get vaccinated for COVID-19, releasing a second video touting the message from local health providers on Wednesday.

“So you have to make a decision. Right now, (the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention) is saying that the benefit outweighs the risk – of the potential risk – of the vaccine,” Thomas Shieh said in the video, which was posted to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s social media accounts.

Shieh is an obstetrician and gynecologist who has delivered the first baby born on the island each New Year for many years. He acknowledged there are risks associated with receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but assured all adverse effects experienced by pregnant women are reported in an electronic database that doctors can use as an updated reference tool.

“With any vaccine that you get, you can get a reaction. Or any medication you take, there can be an adverse event. So what we do (is) we track that data, especially through the first trimester,” he said.

The resource includes cases where miscarriages or bleeding, or any kind of allergic reaction occurred.

“I want to make sure people understand this, because even though we’re tracking the data it doesn’t mean we discourage vaccination. We actually encourage it, especially if you’re pregnant, because we know for a fact if you get vaccinated, your illnesses – the severity – will go down.”

Higher risk in later trimesters

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Pregnant women in their second and third trimesters are at a higher risk of complications when they contract COVID-19, Shieh explained, because that’s when the lung capacity of expectant mothers is decreased to accommodate their growing baby.

“You can get really sick, because your blood volume is up. If you think about it, you’re carrying like a watermelon. It’s pushing up in your chest. Your respiratory rates are already impacted. So if you get COVID, it’s going to (have an) impact on your breathing movements. So right then and there you know your lung capacity is already at the limit.”

Sheih said “it’s OK” for women to put off getting vaccinated until after the first trimester, but recommended they receive doses later in their pregnancies. He called for unity among residents.

“And right now, our destination is to get out of this pandemic. So we have to work together,” he said.

A similar video released earlier this month featured Mariana Cook-Huynh, a doctor who practices family medicine and obstetrics, and Carla Torres-Haddock, a family nurse practitioner, encouraging vaccination. Both have recently given birth.

In that message, the two moms touted the benefits to mothers and babies when a nursing parent is vaccinated for COVID-19, including providing “vaccine antibody coverage” beginning in gestation.