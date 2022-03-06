Natsume Shigetomi is one of the first foreign exchange students to study at the University of Guam since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the door on that opportunity for many international students for the last two years.

The 21-year-old said she’s enjoying her first trip abroad and the opportunity to immerse herself in English speaking circles. She’s also grateful for the unexpected experience of learning about the CHamoru and other cultures she’s coming across here.

“I’m from Japan, and I want to be an English teacher in Japan, so I have to improve my English skills, so I came here. When I was in Japan I could only learn English in the classroom. But, here I can learn not only American culture but, of course CHamoru and other countries' cultures. It’s very different from learning in Japan, it more interesting,” Shigetomi said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Shigetomi hails from the Okayama University in Japan. She’s on a path to become an English teacher. She said they are needed in Japan.

"I’ve been studying about English education in junior high school and high school in Japan," she said. “I think its hard for me but, I’m enjoying communicating with many people and friends. It’s hard, but I can do my best to communicate with many people.”

While there were several options to study abroad, she chose to attend the University of Guam.

“The biggest reason is my Japanese teacher told me that Guam is a nice place and that the people of Guam is so kind and they will help you a lot,” Shigetomi said.

Melting pot

She’s been on Guam for two months now, and will be here until December - immersing herself in the melting pot of cultures on island.

“With the class there is many Korean students, Chinese and Taiwanese students, I am the only Japanese student. At first I was really nervous to communicate with my classmates,” Shigetomi said. “But, all of my classmates and also teacher is so kind and I could make good relationships with them and I’m enjoying a lot. As my Japanese teacher said, Guam people are so kind to me, they introduced me to many beautiful places and scenery.”

Growing up in Japan, her only exposure to the English language was in the classroom. Her exposure to other cultures was almost non-existent.

“I was learning English only in the university and only with my teacher from America that’s it, so I couldn’t know another culture and didn’t have the chance to talk to people from a different country.”

Now she is living in the University of Guam’s dormitory, which has opened the doors to many different cultures and has allowed her to put what she’s learning into practice.

“I’m living in the campus, so I have some chance to talk with people from Guam and people from other countries. When I talk with them, I can know their cultures … I am also learning a little bit of Korean,” she said.

The exposure to the island’s culture has taught her how others live.

“Japanese people always do things very quickly because of the pressure of the people. But Guam people are so kind and always relaxed. I think Guam people do things with comfortable feelings,” she said.

The laid back culture of the island shocked her at first, especially when she learned about “CHamoru time.”

“Japanese people always go to the place to meet like 10 minutes early, but my friend came here 15 minutes after the time to meet. I wasn’t expecting that,” she said. “It’s interesting for me.”

Pandemic delays

The COVID-19 pandemic delays made it more difficult to go abroad to practice her English skills and learn more about the world.

“I was thinking about studying abroad as a high school student in Japan but the pandemic came. And at first I was thinking I would give up studying abroad,” Shigetomi said. “But, I heard from my Japanese teacher that there is a program to study abroad in Guam, so I was think about that as well. Last summer, July 2021, I decided to come to Guam.”

She is one of the first two international exchange students to come to UOG since the start of the pandemic, according to a press release from UOG.

"Through its Global Learning and Engagement office, UOG has international student exchange agreements with approximately 80 institutions in Japan and South Korea," the release said.

Two months into the foreign student exchange program, Shigetomi said she is soaking in the experience in hopes of fulfilling her goal of becoming an English teacher in Japan.

“In the classroom I’m always watching my teacher on how to teach English not only learn English but how to teach it to others,” she said.

“Guam is so nice of a place to learn English because lots of students come from another country and so I really recommend to Japanese students to come to Guam to learn English. The people on Guam help you to learn a lot, so let’s learn together.”

While here on island, Shigetomi plans to take more English courses and courses about Guam’s history.

“After I go back to Japan and become a teacher, I will introduce to my students about Guam and the CHamoru culture,” she said.

Shigetomi is set to graduate from Okayama University in March 2024 under the Education program.