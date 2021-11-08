The Consulate-General of Japan in Hagåtña announced Nov. 3, that the 2021 Autumn Decoration of Japan on Foreign Nationals has been conferred on Frank S.N. Shimizu, chairman of the Guam Nikkei Association, and president and CEO of Ambros Inc., in recognition of his contribution to enhancing the welfare of the Japanese-American community in the United States and the friendly relationship between Japan and the United States.

Shimizu is the second CHamoru after Monsignor Oscar L. Calvo to receive the decoration.

The imperial decorations are conferred to individuals of merit in recognition of their services in various areas including politics and diplomacy, industry and economy, academics and culture, as well as national interest and public welfare of Japan.

For more information, visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.