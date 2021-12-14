Shimizu receives recognition from Japan government

Guam businessman Frank S.N. Shimizu on Monday received The Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays medal, and a certificate of recognition on the Japanese emperor's behalf and signed by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The award, established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji of Japan, is conferred to recipients across the globe whose professional or civic achievements helped to foster ties with Japan.

Shimizu is the chairman of the Guam Nikkei Association and president and CEO of Ambros Inc.

He was recognized for his contribution to enhancing the welfare of the Japanese-American community in the United States and the friendly relationship between Japan and the United States, according to the Japanese Consulate on Guam, which honored Shimizu with the award on Monday.

Shimizu is the second CHamoru, after Monsignor Oscar L. Calvo, to receive the recognition.

Shimizu was one of the founding members of the Guam Nikkei Association which is made up of Guamanians who have Japanese heritage.

Shimizu said it took months to vet his background as part of the award.

He was a commissioned officer of the U.S. Army decades ago and that was part of what was verified, he said.

His grandfather emigrated from Japan, initially to Saipan, in search of economic opportunities.

The Shimizus subsequently relocated to Guam and launched various business ventures including copra and sugarcane farming.

They ventured further into shipping and export-import, sending sugar and copra to Japan and importing Japan-made goods to Guam.

On Guam, the Shimizu patriarch married a CHamoru woman, Concepcion Torres Shimizu.

The recognition, Frank Shimizu said, was an honor and a pleasant surprise.