Shimizu wins national award

Dafne Shimizu, director of the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation, was recognized last month at the Association of Government Accountants National Leadership Training in Washington, D.C.

She was presented the Distinguished Local Government Leadership Award, as a testament to her outstanding leadership and exemplary excellence in enhancing the financial management legislation, regulation, practices, policies and systems within the past year, the governor's office announced in a press release.

Shimizu told The Guam Daily Post she was honored to be nominated, admitting that she was excited and grateful, but more surprised than anything else.

“When I was called up to the stage to receive my award, it was exciting and surreal," said Shimizu. "It felt amazing to be recognized on a national level for our agency’s accomplishments.”

She said that in her quest for success, she’s had to fail quite a lot.

“To be successful also requires resilience and tenacity, which I have found to be key to turning what could be failures into truly meaningful achievements,” said Shimizu.

As the eldest of four children, Shimizu said, she believes she was, unknowingly, training to be a leader from a very young age.

“My mom and dad would often tell me that I had to be mindful that my brothers and sister were watching me, what I did, and looked to me to set the example. So, I’ve always viewed myself as a leader in some respect,” said Shimizu.

She said she struggled with the concept of viewing herself as a leader because of her reluctance to come across as prideful. She learned, in order to lead, she would have to accept that people do not always see things the same way.

“To lead, you must have vision and because to lead literally means to go first, a lot of times, as leaders, we’re having to beat a pathway because we’re working to get to places people haven’t been before and to achieve things that have never been achieved,” said Shimizu.

As director of DRT, Shimizu said, she and her team have been able to accomplish several feats to improve the department for the benefit of the community.

Pandemic aid

Over the last few years, the primary focus of the department was to get aid to people as quickly and efficiently as possible, Shimizu said.

The director said her department's quick action resulted in Economic Impact Payments, Child Tax Credits, All RISE Program payments, Ayuda I Mangafa payments and income tax refunds.

Shimizu said she and her team launched the All RISE Program in September 2021.

“We received about 21,000 applications, with about 17,000 of them being submitted online. That was amazing. Our team has worked to process income tax refunds, likely more quickly than in any other time in the history of our government,” said Shimizu.

The department also changed its computers for the first time in years and invested in training that previously had not been available, she said.

“We will work to transition more services so that they are able to be done online. In addition to this, there have been challenges in our agency due to limited human resources, so we will be working to actively recruit,” she said. “The ultimate goal is to make DRT the best it could possibly be."