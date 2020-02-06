Ship crew members cleared

A Department of Public Health and Social Services medical surveillance team has cleared two individuals on the cargo ship Kota Harum of possible symptoms from the novel coronavirus, Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio confirmed Wednesday evening.

The container ship arrived Wednesday morning at the Guam commercial seaport and two crew members who were ill prompted an assessment by DPHSS. As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Respicio gave an update that the crew members on the cargo ship received clearance from Public Health.

The U.S. Coast Guard also had ordered the crew not to disembark from the container ship as a precaution and as part of the Trump administration guidelines on foreigners aboard ships and planes bound for the United States in light of the coronavirus global emergency.

The Singapore-flagged container ship made stops in Taiwan on Jan. 29 and in Hong Kong on Jan. 30 before it arrived in Guam waters.

Earlier scare

The assessment on board the ship followed an earlier scare on Wednesday after a clinic called the Department of Public Health and Social Services saying it hey needed help with a patient who had walked in with cold-like symptoms but left before assessments were completed.

Public Health officials held a press conference at noon Wednesday to clarify that the patient had been assessed and it was determined he was a low risk for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky began her statements by saying: "There are currently no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Guam.”

Public Health Director Linda DeNorcey added that the agency is following the CDC protocol and is working with the local hospitals and clinics to respond to any potential case and take immediate and necessary action.

Pobutsky said they were able to track down the patient who returned to the clinic for an assessment.

Janna Manglona, central medical director for Public Health, said the patient was fully evaluated with a Guam provider—with consultation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and was cleared of any risk factors associated with the novel coronavirus, or a patient under investigation.

The first set of criteria as part of the investigation includes those who show signs of symptoms of the virus, exposure from a person with the virus, and recent travel from China, Manglona said.

"Rest assured, the provider investigated everything," Manglona said.

Public health officials also stated there are no suspected cases of the coronavirus and they haven't come across any cases that required additional testing by the CDC.

Officials also reiterated the need to get and share information from reliable sources.

"What went viral wasn't the virus but the story," Manglona said, adding that even the CDC has cautioned the global community about misinformation that's floating around. "Sometimes the stories spread faster than the virus itself."

Quarantine areas planned

DeNorcey said there is quarantine area at the Guam airport.

Additionally, they have rooms in which they can quarantine patients at Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City, and the Northern and Southern Regional Community Health Centers.

She said they also are waiting for confirmation from U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on areas for quarantine. She explained that its important that these areas be identified so you don’t crowd one facility.

Should they need it, DeNorcey said, DPHSS is also coordinating with the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association to possibly use hotel rooms as a place to isolate and quarantine patients.

DeNorcey said if the situation does not warrant for a patient to seek immediate medical attention, home isolation is an effective method, according to CDC.