Ship finds lifeless crew member; Port delays operations on ship pending COVID-19 test

A Matson ship that arrived at Port Authority of Guam this morning reported that a crew member was found lifeless on board.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be conducting a COVID-19 test to ensure that the cause of death is not COVID related, Port officials stated in a press release.

A crew member aboard M/V Papa Mau was found unresponsive in his cabin as the vessel was en route to Guam. The captain notified the U.S. Coast Guard immediately, and emergency procedures were implemented.

Once notified of the situation, the Port prohibited operations on the vessel.

The Port’s assistant operations manager escorted four nurses on board to swab the lifeless crew member. Three of the public health nurses were from the Port Clinic and one was a supervisor who came down to the Port to take the lead on the swabbing. The nurses were escorted off the ship and the sample taken to DPHSS for testing. The vessel also was met at the dock by Guam Customs and Public Health.

Matson advised that all crew members were recently tested for COVID-19, and all received negative results, the press release states. Matson also noted that crew members do not take liberty at the ports they visit. The Matson Papa Mau was docked at the Port’s F5 pier at 7:25 a.m. today. The ship’s previous port of call was Palau.

If the test comes back from DPHSS negative then operations will begin immediately on the vessel. If the swab comes back positive for COVID-19 then the vessel will be placed in quarantine by the Port pending further guidance from DPHSS and other appropriate authorities.

General Manager Rory J. Respicio said the situation will not delay the arrival and operations of any other vessels that are scheduled to arrive today and tomorrow.

The Port extends its condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to Matson on the loss of their crew member, the release states.