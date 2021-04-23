The major issue for the transshipment task force proposed under Bill 2-36 will be to address the "undiversification" of the current economy, according to Karl Pangelinan, director of business and market development for American President Lines, one of a few individuals who testified on the bill Thursday.

Guam has gone on far too long as a "two-trick pony," relying on military spending and tourism, and is overdue for a third economic leg to stand on, Pangelinan said. He is a former Guam Visitors Bureau general manager and a former Guam Economic Development Authority administrator in previous gubernatorial administrations.

"If we're able to establish, like I mentioned, a third leg in the economy, we won't be so reliant. I mean, thank goodness we've got Uncle Sam to carry us through these tough times," he added later, referring to economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transshipment of goods through Guam also presents opportunities for the development of an export or manufacturing industry, and not only would that help create jobs and diversify the economy, from the shippers' perspective, but it would also help alleviate costs, according to Pangelinan. Containers essentially leave Guam empty after offloading goods, but shippers still pay for the return trip, he added.

But Speaker Therese Terlaje wanted to know what prevented Guam from developing a transshipment industry today.

As APL is one of the larger users at the Port Authority of Guam, Pangelinan said more investment in transshipment infrastructure – efficiency in the system as well as capital improvement – would better address Guam's current load and allow for growth.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio said Bill 2 would bring together key players in a coordinated effort, and that is why the Port supports the proposal.

"As I said, there's about 600 acres of property at the port that we could leverage together with any incentives that (the Guam Economic Development Authority) could provide, such as the (Qualifying Certificate) program," Respicio said.

"For me, I don't see it as another task force that's going to end up doing nothing, it just depends on what the will is. ... And also the Port will be part of this because if there's some gaps in operations, in maintenance requirements, in manpower challenges, we can put that in our projections to accommodate not only the throughput that's going to come in but the throughput that's going to be coming out," he added.

Bill 2, sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Jose Terlaje and Anthony Ada, would bring together GEDA, the Port, A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, Department of Land Management, governor, speaker, Guam Chamber of Commerce and Women's Chamber of Commerce in a transshipment task force.

They will be tasked with speaking to regional partners and federal authorities about transshipment; conducting a feasibility study with recommendations on local tax policy, workforce development and other matters; receive reports and testimony; and submit an Economic Diversification Plan with their recommendation.

The fiscal note on the bill stated GEDA may need financial support to carry out the future mandate.

Joann Camacho, deputy administrator at GEDA, said the agency will do its best to participate. Resources for the task force initiative are not available at the agency as it stands, "but perhaps by folding some of the group's projects and initiatives with existing efforts in the governor's economic working group, we'll be able to share resources."

The task force may need time to secure funding for specialized work, but GEDA could work with task force colleagues to obtain funding from federal partners, Camacho said.