Shipping to Guam uninterrupted despite virus crisis

Matson on Monday said its shipping service to bring goods into Guam remains uninterrupted.

"Matson intends to maintain all service schedules as normal with weekly service to Guam from the U.S. West Coast and Honolulu," the company stated.

"Matson is committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure the continuation of services, including the deployment of reserve vessels if necessary to continue meeting the needs of our customers."

The company did state it is monitoring developments closely and ensuring compliance with all Coast Guard and local, federal and international government reporting and prevention directives for maritime operations.

Matson also has frequent and regular communication with the Coast Guard and the Port Authority of Guam regarding commercial port operations, the major shipping company stated.