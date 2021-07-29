Ship's crew in isolation after death on board

Crew members of a ship that arrived on Tuesday have been kept from close contact with Port Authority of Guam operations personnel after the ship pulled into port with a crew member who died at sea.

“All the necessary protocols were followed to include the carrier notifying the Coast Guard, the Port’s harbormaster and Public Health,” said Port General Manager Rory Respicio. "The vessel crew is isolated from our operations team as a standard practice when discharging vessels so there is zero contact.”

The ship arrived from Honolulu at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday. The Port manager did not name the ship.

The ship's crew are not leaving the vessel, Respicio said. The deceased is at Guam Memorial Hospital "pending medical examiner – if any," Respicio said. GMH has been unable to get a full-time medical examiner since the retirement of Dr. Aurelio Espinola a few years ago.

Respicio could not provide further details about the incident but did confirm that the death was not COVID-19-related. He extended his condolences to the deceased crew member’s family.

“Our prayers go out to this deceased individual and his family. I don’t have any more information,” Respicio said.