Your gently worn pair of shoes may just be the key to changing a child's life.

A nonprofit group called Be Heartfelt is collecting gently used closed-toe shoes for distribution to school-age children and youth who are homeless or who are in need. These include sports shoes and shoes appropriate for school.

The shoe drive ends Sunday, Sept. 19.

Lori Marsh Marble, chief executive officer and co-founder of Be Heartfelt, said donating gently worn shoes is a "great way to care for children," especially with the anticipated resumption of in-person learning in schools.

"My goal is to collect as many closed-toe shoes we can get as part of kids' school uniform for the public school, and also give them an opportunity to be able to run, be part of a sport, just be in the athletics or PE classes, and so that's one of the easy wins," said Marble, who was born and raised on Guam.

And on rainy days, these closed-toe shoes could very well be the only thing that separates children's feet from the mud, she said.

For children and youth in need, having a pair of shoes they can call their own is not only a source of joy, but can be a big motivator for them to strive hard in life, do well in school, take an interest in sports, and feel that they "fit in" the world, Marble said.

"To me, if I can help them feel like they can fit in a little bit more, it's one thing less they have to worry about going to school, then awesome," Marble told The Guam Daily Post. "We may think it silly, but, at times, having a pair of shoes makes a big difference."

Marble said each of the 11 social workers at different public schools that Be Heartfelt has been working with is dealing with about 30 families, so hundreds of pairs of shoes may be needed.

Donations can be dropped off at the mayors' offices in Yigo, Mangilao and Inalåhan, Marble said. Other locations may be be designated, including Adelup Point, she said.

For more information about the shoe drive, Marble encourages residents to send an email to contactbeheartfelt@gmail.com or to visit the website at beheartfelt.com.