Shoe drive supports children in need

GIVING: Team members from the Core Tech group of companies including Core Tech International and The Guam Daily Post recently participated in a shoe drive to support Be Heartfelt in its efforts to provide new and gently used shoes to children in need. Standing, back row, from left: Lace Malabanan, MJ Ramilo, Crystal Solitana, Imelda Espinoza, Denny Pineda, Ashley Iroegbu, Jacky Sanchez, Au Casiquin, Cipriano Verbo, Rosalie Ravago, Berna Gantala, Rose Samson, in pink, Gretchen Agnas, Kristele Medrano. Seated: Andrea Murer, Lori Marble, Johann Cruz, Mindy Aguon.