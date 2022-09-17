A man currently in custody as he awaits his sentencing for a Dededo shooting that sent a person to the hospital is asking for a period of release from jail.

Justin Michael Duenas, also known as "Buddha," appeared Friday for sentencing before Judge Vernon Perez. Ruling how long he will serve in prison, however, was delayed to allow Perez more time to learn the status of Duenas' co-defendant Jensen Belga Develles.

Prior to the end of the hearing, Duenas, who is in the custody of the Department of Corrections, asked Perez if he could have a brief furlough before his sentencing.

"Just so I can settle all my affairs," said Duenas, who mentioned taking care of his children.

Perez responded he was "not going to say no" to Duenas' request.

"You changed your plea, you are awaiting sentencing. There are some limited opportunities for something like that, typically when a long sentence might be coming forward," Perez added.

Duenas pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a second-degree felony with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He faces between seven and 25 years in prison.

The charges stem from Duenas and Develles in August 2021 shooting the victim at a Dededo residence because of a dispute that started over $700 the victim owed from a game of darts.

The victim told police Duenas and Develles entered the residence armed with handguns, and they got into a fight before Duenas shot the victim in the chest, documents state.

Develles is expected to go to trial.